Coca-Cola truck coming to the West Midlands this week - but no Shropshire date yet

Coca-Cola truck visit to Wolverhampton in 2021. Photo: Dave Linney

The annual tour for the iconic red lorry started on November 25 in Kent, and it will now be returning to Market Square in Wolverhampton, from 11.30am on Thursday this week, 12 months after its last visit.

During its stay festive revellers can get in the Christmas mood at the 'Winter Market', which will feature festive food huts, enjoy an 'elfie selfie' picture moment, and also have the chance to purchase a personalised Coca-Cola Zero sugar and Coca-Cola Original drink.

The queues were running steadily throughout the day as people arrived to see the truck in 2021

Last year the Christmas truck made a delayed visit to the city after the initial date was cancelled due to the vehicle breaking down, leading to disappointment amongst many fans. However, a rearranged date was set up the following week where guests gathered to take photos with it.

The truck will also be rolling into Coventry on Thursday. So far, no other days have been announced beyond Thursday, with no other appearances scheduled for today or tomorrow.

The company said on its website: "We don’t want to spoil the surprise just yet. We’ll be revealing which cities we’ll be rolling into over the next few weeks, so keep your eyes on our social media for more details."