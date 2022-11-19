Two classic steam engines passing through Shropshire today - when and where to see them

Steam locomotive 45596 Bahamas will be one of the steam locomotives travelling through Shropshire on Saturday

The engines will be taking hundreds of daytrippers from Bristol to Chester and return, travelling the length of the county along the scenic Marches line.

Although residents in Shropshire won't be able to board the steam-hauled train, there will be opportunities to see the train in both directions as it makes its way to and from Chester.

The northbound journey will be hauled by Jubilee class No. 45596 Bahamas, built by the London Midland & Scottish Railway (LMS) in 1936 to haul express trains for the company, including along the Marches line.

The return journey, which will be after dark, will be behind another express engine, Princess Coronation class No. 6233 Duchess of Sutherland which dates back to 1938 and is one of the most powerful locomotives ever to run in the UK.

For those who want to see the two steam locomotives, the timings through Shropshire are:

Northbound

Leominster - 10.52am

Ludlow - 11.03am

Craven Arms - 11.12am

Church Stretton - 11.21am

Shrewsbury - 11.38am

Gobowen - 12.04pm

Chirk - 12.09pm-12.29pm

Southbound

Chirk - 5.08pm

Gobowen - 5.12pm-5.27pm

Shrewsbury - 5.55pm-6.03pm

Church Stretton - 6.29pm

Craven Arms - 7.23pm (train stops for 45 minutes just before the station to take on water)

Ludlow - 7.33pm