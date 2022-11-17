Friends scheme launched for fringe fest supported by Alistair McGowan

Fringe patron Alistair McGowan, with Fringe organiser Anita Bigsby

Ludlow Fringe Festival, which is set to run next year on Saturday, June 17 to Sunday, July 2, is allowing supporters to get their hands on tickets to the event months ahead of release.

The Fringe runs every year in the south Shropshire town, attracting thousands of visitors for the fortnight filled with comedy and music.

Organisers have announced a new friends scheme that will entitle supporters to early-bird tickets and 10 per cent off tickets purchased throughout the year.

Comic, actor and fringe patron Alistair McGowan says: “I’m so pleased to be able to support the Ludlow Fringe; this year’s programme has a wide variety of exciting events many of which, I’m sure, will be must-sees.

"The Fringe always gives a boost to Ludlow - giving the whole town a heavy and welcome dose of things to go to, and even take part in. It also brings people to the town from further afield, boosting business for the myriad of fine, independent shops, restaurants and hotels.

"Getting involved and supporting your Fringe, in any small way, will ensure it can keep evolving and bringing excitement, expression, thought and unforgettable moments to Ludlow."

Anita Bigsby, founder of Ludlow Fringe said: "We are putting on more events throughout the year, due to popular demand, and the fortnight in the summer brings Ludlow to life with nightly performances of comedy and music, plus daytime events, such as talks by well-known actors - plus we have bought back Ludlow Carnival.

"We are very proud to offer a Fringe Festival in Ludlow and the event attracts performers from far and wide as it’s an opportunity for performers to showcase their acts ahead of the Edinburgh Fringe; which is a well-known launch pad for new performers to find fame. I find it exciting to think that our Fringe has played a part in up and coming performers' journey and the supporters of Ludlow Fringe can follow their rise to fame.

"We felt a Friends Scheme was a good option for the Ludlow Fringe as our events are happening throughout the year, and some are even impromptu, so this means our loyal supporters will always be in the know, and get first dibs on the event tickets!"