Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Give the gift of panto to struggling families this winter with Kindness Ticket scheme

By Matthew PanterOakengatesWhat's OnPublished: Comments

A new initiative is set to make a difference for families who are struggling this Christmas.

Councillor Carolyn Healy (centre) launches the Kindness Ticket at Telford Theatre, Oakengates
Councillor Carolyn Healy (centre) launches the Kindness Ticket at Telford Theatre, Oakengates

The Kindness Ticket, which has been set up by Telford Theatre, will give people the chance to offer the gift of pantomime for families living in difficult circumstances in the borough. The tickets can be purchased to provide a family with a ticket to attend the Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs pantomime at Telford Theatre, starting in December.

They cost £20 and are available online at telfordtheatre.com, at the theatre in Oakengates or by calling the theatre on 01952 382382. All donated tickets will be distributed through Telford’s Christmas Smile project.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for climate change, green spaces, natural and historic environment and cultural services, said: “I am delighted to be launching Kindness Ticket.”

“It’s a really special time of year coming up. We know that many of you start to look forward to Christmas and a big part of that is coming to pantomime.

“But we know that not all of our families and children in the borough are able to enjoy a pantomime because they can’t afford it. So if you can help, you can buy a Kindness Ticket and that will be passed on to a family who can come along and enjoy the show, as we look ahead to this special time of year”.

The link to book Kindness Tickets is telfordtheatre.com/kindness.

What's On
Entertainment
Telford entertainment
Oakengates
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

Features writer and news reporter covering Shropshire. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News