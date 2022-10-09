Give the gift of panto to struggling families this winter with Kindness Ticket scheme

Councillor Carolyn Healy (centre) launches the Kindness Ticket at Telford Theatre, Oakengates

The Kindness Ticket, which has been set up by Telford Theatre, will give people the chance to offer the gift of pantomime for families living in difficult circumstances in the borough. The tickets can be purchased to provide a family with a ticket to attend the Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs pantomime at Telford Theatre, starting in December.

They cost £20 and are available online at telfordtheatre.com, at the theatre in Oakengates or by calling the theatre on 01952 382382. All donated tickets will be distributed through Telford’s Christmas Smile project.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for climate change, green spaces, natural and historic environment and cultural services, said: “I am delighted to be launching Kindness Ticket.”

“It’s a really special time of year coming up. We know that many of you start to look forward to Christmas and a big part of that is coming to pantomime.

“But we know that not all of our families and children in the borough are able to enjoy a pantomime because they can’t afford it. So if you can help, you can buy a Kindness Ticket and that will be passed on to a family who can come along and enjoy the show, as we look ahead to this special time of year”.