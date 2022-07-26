Christmas events you can already buy tickets for five months before the big day

The Polar Express Train Ride, at Telford Steam Railway, Horsehay, Telford..

While a lot of people cannot stand the thought of planning for the festive period at such an early date, some people will already be searching for things to do around the most wonderful time of the year.

For those looking ahead to most wonderful time of the year and planning what to do with the family, we've rounded up some of the events you can already buy tickets for.

The Polar Express Train Ride Experience

Events such as The Polar Express Train Ride experience already released tickets in May, and with the event being a very popular attraction each year, availability is limited with some dates already sold out.

The event is organised by volunteer members of Telford Steam Railway, based at Horsehay, and all the proceeds from the event go back into the development of the railway, which is a registered charity.

This year's Polar Express will start on Friday, November 25, and will run every day through to Friday, December 23 – except Mondays.

There will be four trains a day at 3.25pm, 4.45pm, 6.20pm and 7.50pm.

Full event information and ticket booking details can be found on the website: telfordsteamrailwaypolarexpress.digitickets.co.uk/availability/

The Polar Express Train Ride Experience is also returning to Birmingham this year.

Four trains a day will be running from November 26 to December 23.

The experience starts at Birmingham Moor Street and returns there after providing a performance of magic and charm as seen in the Polar Express motion picture.

Full event and ticket booking information can be found on the website: vintagetrains.co.uk/train-rides/polar-express/

Severn Valley Railway Santa Train

Another popular event is the Severn Valley Railway Santa Train.

The experience gives visitors the chance to meet Santa and the mischievous elves Jingle and Jangle.

Guests start off the experience at the beautifully decorated station at Kidderminster before travelling on a vintage steam train to Arley, and they will be entertained in an all-new pantomime and are treated to a Christmas present too.

Further information and ticket booking can be found on the Severn Valley Railway website: svr.co.uk/events/santatrains22/

Pic at Severn Valley Railway, Bridgnorth, of the Santa Trains

Warwick Castle

Warwick Castle hosts the 'ultimate festive experience', where guests can experience the spectacular ice rink, walk through the glittering light trail and also meet Mr and Mrs Claus.

There are lots of things to do for all kinds of visitors, families, children and adults.

The Christmas decorations around the castle make for spectacular views.

Full event information is going to be released on Warwick Castle's website along with booking information: warwick-castle.com/explore/events/christmas/

Warwick Castle at Christmas

Pantomime Shows

Several theatres will be having great entertaining pantomime shows running over the festive period.

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre is hosting Aladdin which will feature Tam Ryan, who recently won Best Comic at the 2022 UK Pantomime Associate Awards.

Aladdin will be running at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from December 3 to January 7. Full information and booking can be found on the website: grandtheatre.co.uk/whats-on/aladdin/

Birmingham Hippodrome are holding Dick Whittington from December 17 to January 29.

The pantomime performance features Dick Whittington and his trusty cat as he seeks fame, fortune and happiness journeying to become the Lord Mayor.

Full information can be found on the website: birminghamhippodrome.com/calendar/dick-whittington-two/

The Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury will be showing Beauty and the Beast from November 30 to January 2.

The family fun-filled festive production will be written by Paul Hendy, and produced by Evolution, the same team behind 10 years of smash-hit pantomimes at Theatre Severn.

Full event and ticket information can be found on the website: theatresevern.co.uk/shows/childrens/beauty-and-the-beast/

The Place Telford are welcoming guests to the auditorium this festive period to come and enjoy the beautiful Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The pantomime will be running from December 8 to January 2.

Full event and ticket information can be found on the website: theplacetelford.com/whats-on/all-shows/snow-white-and-the-seven-dwarfs

Chester Zoo

The Lanterns at Chester Zoo will be back again this year for another magical event.

The zoo will be transformed into a spectacular wonderland full of sparkle, illumination and festive cheer.

The Lanterns will be taking place on several dates from November 11 to December 23.

Full event and ticket booking information is available on the website: chesterzoo.org/events/the-lanterns-at-chester-zoo/

West Midlands Safari Park

The Lantern Festival is returning to West Midlands Safari Park this Winter.

Lantern Festival was a popular attraction last year, and more details are to be announced soon.