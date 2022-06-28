Popular food festival on way back to Cosford

Cosford Food Festival will return next month

The Cosford Food Festival, packed full of artisan food stalls, street food, drink and accompanied by family entertainment, will return to the RAF Museum Midlands on July 23 and 24.

Award-winning local food and drink will be available for festival-goers to enjoy, with many of the festival's regulars returning as well as new stalls.

There will be diverse flavours from around the world, and some of the region's top chefs will be appearing live on the demo stage cooking a variety of speciality dishes.

Festival-goers can also expect live performances from bands and acoustic performers playing throughout the day on the music stage and this will be accompanied by a range of children’s activities to keep the little ones entertained.

The event is offering rum and whisky fans an exclusive opportunity to enjoy a unique tasting experience on board the VC10 aircraft. During this 45-minute masterclass, attendees will enjoy four samples and learn more about these exquisite spirits.

The festival is open from 10.00am to 5.00pm on both days, with tickets priced at £7.00 for adults and £4.00 for children aged 5–15 years.

Family tickets are also available for £18.