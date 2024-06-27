Parking, travel and tickets: Everything you need to know about getting to Shrewsbury Food Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The countdown is on for the return of one of Shrewsbury Food Festival this weekend.

We've compiled a list of need-to-know information if you're planning on attending - such as ticket and travel information, and whether or not you can bring your four-legged friend.

When is the Shrewsbury Food Festival happening?

The event will take place this weekend, on Saturday, June 29 from 10am to 6.30pm and on Sunday, June 30 from 10am to 5pm.

Where is the Shrewsbury Food Festival happening?

Shrewsbury Food Festival is taking place in Shrewsbury Quarry Park, SY1 1RN. This year, the only festival entrance is at the top of the park, by the blue gates.

How to get tickets to Shrewsbury Food Festival

Day and full weekend tickets can be bought ahead of time online at shrewsburyfoodfestival.co.uk

Those who have purchased in advance are asked to bring the confirmation email with you. Tickets can also be bought on the day at the gate.

How to get to Shrewsbury Food Festival

Roads and car parks will be extremely busy, so organisers are strongly recommending visitors using the Park & Ride or public transport to get to the festival.

Buses, including the Park & Ride service, are only available into the town centre on Saturday.

Regular trains will be in and out of Shrewsbury Town Centre on both days.

A 'Bike Creche' is available for those travelling in on two-wheels, and cyclists are asked to bring their own padlocks and chains.

Disabled Parking

There is no parking or disabled parking on site, but Shrewsbury has designated on-street parking spaces for disabled badge holders on:

• Shoplatch – SY1 1HF

• Castle Street – SY1 2BQ

• St. Mary’s Street – SY1 1DS

• Claremont Street – SY1 1QG

• Roushill – SY1 1PN

Are dogs welcome at Shrewsbury Food Festival?

Dogs are welcome at the festival, but must be kept on a lead at all times and are not allowed under any of the marquees.

A dog welfare area, that includes water, paddling pools, poo bags and designated waste bin is available for dogs and their owners to use during the event.

Do I need to bring cash to Shrewsbury Food Festival?

While most of the vendors will have the option for customers to pay on card, festival organisers are suggest people bring cash as well, as WiFi can sometimes drop in and out due to the number of visitors.

Can I bring my own food and drink to Shrewsbury Food Festival?

Despite almost 200 exhibitors, vistors are welcome to bring their own food and drink, but there is a strict ban on brining in alcohol or knives.

Reusable water bottles will need to be empty on arrival, but an on-site water dispenser can be found near the Cornovii Homes Home & Garden area.

What kind of security will be on site?

There will be increased security measures at this year’s event, and all visitors will be searched on arrival to the festival.

There will also be an explosive dog team on site across the weekend and during the festival setup, who will be completing searches across the festival site.