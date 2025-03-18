Six incredible Welsh hotels named among the UK's best places to stay by The Times

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The national newspaper’s annual list was published last week and revealed the top places across the country for an overnight stay.

Compiled by experienced reviewers who stay at hundreds of properties across the country, the list examines excellence in design, facilities and value for money.

This year, reviewers also took into consideration dining and service.

The Times said: “There’s a broad range of options in the guide, from traditional country houses to trendy city hotels, from busy seaside resorts to remote Highlands outposts.

“Many welcome families and pets and are accessible for those with additional physical, visual or hearing requirements, so do click through to the longer review for the lowdown on facilities.

“Every hotel on this list has something special that makes them a really great place to stay.”

While no Shropshire hotel made the cut this year, just over the border, a handful of hotels in Wales were named among the best - and all for different reasons.

Harbourmaster in Ceredigion was awarded the prestigious title of Wales hotel of the year.

Harbourmaster in Wales has been named one of the best places to stay in the UK by the Times. Photo: Harbourmaster Hotel/Google

Described as a “pioneering boutique bolt hole,” The Times said this hotel offers a sleek and lavish experience but with the warmth of a “family-run B&B”.

The Times said: “When this pioneering boutique bolt hole — a bold splash of style and substance — opened on the west coast of Wales in 2002, there was nothing like it for miles.

“It was warm, Welsh hospitality in a space that wouldn’t have looked out of place in Brighton or St Ives.

“The influence rippled out, sparking a tourism renaissance. But even as others have caught up, the Harbourmaster has kept pace.

“The hotel lords it over Aberaeron’s historic quay with swagger, classy seaside style, unfussy but bang-on flavours and a cheery welcome.

“Indeed, it’s the latter that makes the Harbourmaster stand out: you get the smartly done, special-stay feel but with the cosy, friendly vibe of a family-run B&B. And with free cake to boot.”

The Angel Hotel in Monmouthshire also made the list, taking home the title of best foodie hotel.

The Times complimented the family-run boutique hotel, which is a restored 18th-century coaching inn, for its carefully thought out interior design.

But ultimately, what had impressed the reviewers the most was the food.

The Times said: “The Angel’s superpower is its gourmet offering: guests can take their pick of superb seasonal dishes in the Oak Room, which doubles as an art gallery, or at its nearby Michelin-starred sister restaurant, the Walnut Tree.”

Elsewhere in Wales, Penally Abbey in Pembrokeshire, Plas Dinas Country House and Penmaenuchaf in Gwynedd, and Inn at the Sticks in Carmarthenshire also made the list.

