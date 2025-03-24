A new tea room in Llandrindod Wells is set to brew up something fantastic for the town

The Pump Room in Llandrindod Wells' Rock Park where the new tearoom will be situated

Run by Jenni and Lee Percy, who also run the award-winning Lakeside Boathouse and Llandrindod Community Events, Chalybeate Tea Room will officially open its doors on Friday, May 9 2025.

Based in Rock Park, the tea room will offer a charming and peaceful space for people to enjoy a range of premium teas and coffees, light bites, and the perfect atmosphere for relaxing and socialising.

Based in the old Pump House building, the tea room boasts many of the original features – including the water pumps which would historically draw from the nearby spa.

Jenni and Lee are currently in the process of finalising the tea room decoration, with sensitive and characterful touches including a designated soft seating area, plants, and vintage lighting – as well as some beautiful original pieces from mum Marie Percy’s own collection.

“We’re thrilled to bring Chalybeate Tea Room to Llandrindod Wells,” said Jenni. “We want to offer a space for people to take a minute and enjoy a cuppa, maybe a bite to eat, and an inviting atmosphere.

“Rock Park is a really lovely environment, and gives us plenty of opportunities to offer different kinds of experiences and events.”

The tea room will offer light lunches, afternoon tea, and cakes. Dog lovers can also bring their four-legged friends along to sit in a designated seating area.

Lee added: “We’re really enthusiastic about this project. The building is really impressive and allows us to offer indoor and outdoor seating, as well as the potential for musical and theatre events.

“Both Jenni and I are passionate about bringing new and exciting facilities to Llandrindod Wells, and really think that Chalybeate Tea Room is a fantastic addition.”