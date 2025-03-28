Inside the award-winning Telford cafe that 'embodies the spirit of community' according to the Good Food Guide

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Tile Press Cafe in the heart of Maws Courtyard in Jackfield, Telford, received the recognition by the prestigious guide last November.

Owner Nicki Grant was unaware of the award at the time, until a Shropshire Star reader visiting the popular cafe congratulated the business on their recent win just before Christmas.

And now, with the certification and merchandise in hand, Nicki said it has never felt more real.

Receiving the award, namely the Blue Ribbon, bestowed upon those with high customer ratings/votes, was “amazing,” Nicki said.

The Tile Press Cafe in Jackfield scooped a Good Food Guide Award 2024/2025. Photo: The Tile Press Cafe

Recalling the day the team found out, Nicki added: "We were jumping around the cafe.

“And the review is stunning. It makes you feel so good when you look at your team that is creating this.”

The Good Food Guide complimented the business on its location, calling it the “perfect spot to watch the world go by”.

It added: “Specialising in hosting delightful afternoon tea parties for all kinds of family celebrations and remembrances, The Tile Press Café creates memorable moments for every occasion.

“The café’s team embodies the spirit of community and hospitality. They love to bake, cook, make excellent coffee, and welcome children and dogs, all while understanding the importance of spending quality time with loved ones.

“Reflecting on this journey, it’s clear that The Tile Press Café is a product of passion, creativity, and a deep appreciation for life’s simple joys. It’s a haven where every visit celebrates family, friendship, and fantastic food.”

The team at The Tile Press Cafe the day they found out about the award last Christmas. Photo: The Tile Press Cafe

While The Tile Press Cafe has been around for a number of years, Nicki, who also manages the Maws Courtyard, took over the business in October 2019 after its former owners were looking to sell.

Nicki explained: “We were looking at another business to take on and then this came up. It was a bit of a no brainer, really.

“Whoever took this on needed to have a passion for the Maws, not just their own business, because everything we do here helps the 25-30 businesses that are creating and selling here - it's a really important destination cafe.

“We hit the ground running, we just had to roll with what we had. And then we had the lockdown.”

Inside the Tile Press Cafe, a place that "embodies the community". Photo: The Tile Press Cafe

During these months, when trade for all businesses was at an all time low, the cafe went under major transformation.

“If we hadn't had the lockdown, we wouldn't have been able to do it,” Nicki said.

“It was too big a job to renovate so we were very fortunate.

“It was all done with what we could find. It was all done as a mismatch. But, wow, did that work. And here we are today.”

The Tile Press Cafe specialises in afternoon tea with vegan and gluten-free menus. Alfresco dining and an indoor garden room set the cafe away from other business, and have made the venue desirable for weddings and wakes too.

Its “all inclusive dining” approach was the most important element to introduce, Nicki said.

The Tile Press Cafe now hosts weddings and wakes too. Photo: The Tile Press Cafe

She explained: “I wanted people to come to our restaurant and have a choice, whether they've got allergies or whether they've got food preferences, and not just one item on the menu as a token gesture.”

Nicki added: “We also wanted people to have time to eat. I spend a lot of time in Portugal, and eating is important there. Sitting down together as a family or with friends, they take the time to actually enjoy what they're doing.

“We've also got a menu that is ever-evolving. We use seasonal, locally sourced products as much as we can.

“We cook as much as we can and bake as much as we can ourselves, too. I spend 30 hours a week baking and now a lady called Katarina, a local, bakes all the big display cakes so you can see how much baking that we are doing.

“And they've been really popular.”

The Tile Press Cafe is known for its afternoon tea. Photo: The Tile Press Cafe

All breakfast and lunch items are also cooked to order - and Nicki said customers, familiar faces and newcomers, have shown appreciation for it.

Nicki said: “There's about 25 retailers hand crafting and you've got about six or seven offices as well.

“They're full of people working here, so there's quite a buzz down here and we get a lot of local trades.

“That's the one thing we've built since we've been here - there's the locals, and we've got people that come here every single day.

“We have groups of people that just know each other. My regulars, they're lovely.

“And they love it because they know where they come in, they get good food and good service. And they've all got to know each other as well so it's almost like a little community.”

Find out more about The Tile Press Cafe via its official social media channels.