Team behind beloved Ironbridge tapas restaurant set to open new venue in Shrewsbury serving ‘local steaks’

The Elephant Crossing opened its doors in High Street, Ironbridge, in July 2022 following a £10,000 business start-up grant from Telford and Wrekin Council.

Occupying The Old Wine Bar, the restaurant promised a fine range of beers, wines and cocktails as well as a mouthwatering range of Mexican tapas dishes.

The team behind the popular eatery have now teased a new opening on the brand’s social media channels.

The team behind The Elephant Crossing in Ironbridge is set to open a new venue in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

Named The Elephant’s Gate, this latest venture is set to open in Spring 2025 and will be bringing “local steaks” to the town.

The Facebook post said: “Proudly part of Elephant & Co., our newest venture will be opening Spring 2025 and bring local steaks, unique drinks and more to Shrewsbury!

“Can you guess where we are going to be?”

This new site is the second opening for the business in Shrewsbury.

Shortly after the opening of Elephant Crossing, the owners ventured west and opened speakeasy The Elephant Underground.

Famed for its cocktails, bottomless brunch offering and live music, there’s no doubt that the team behind the Elephant Crossing have come a very long way in just three years.

Find out more about The Elephant’s Gate via the official social media channels.