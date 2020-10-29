Three AA rosettes for Shropshire pub

From left, Stephanie Howarth, Gareth Howarth, Mel Board and Martin Board

The Haughmond at Upton Magna near Shrewsbury was named among the UK’s celebrating dining destinations with the highest quality culinary offerings in the country.

It meant celebrations for owners, Mel and Martin Board, who said the honour was recognition for the entire team at The Haughmond.

They said the award was the culmination of two years of hard work by the team, both past and present.

"We have had The Haughmond since 2014," Mel said.

"We brought one rosette with us from the Church Farm guest house in Wrockwardine, built up to two and now we have three.

"We have a new chef, Masterchef 2017 semi-finalist, Gareth Howarth, maintaining our excellence and with the team, pushing us even further."

The couple say that they ensure excellence in hospitality and in sourcing local produce.

"We insist on providing the customer with the very best and over deliver on expectations. No one would expect a little country pub to have such great service and such great food," Mel said.

With seven bedrooms, the restaurant and a coffee stop and farm shop, Mel said that The Haughmond offered something for everyone, visitors to Shropshire and local people.

"We have a special offer for Shropshire residents who are looking for a Staycation, a night away in a beautiful part of the county," Mel said.

She said that she felt disappointed for the Haughmond team who were unable to enjoy the usual, black tie award ceremony this year because of the coronavirus.

Four British restaurants have been awarded four AA Rosettes, while 26 have received three AA Rosettes.