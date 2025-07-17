Shropshire Star
Close

Major stretch of M54 shut after lorry transporter hits central reservation barrier and sheds load

A major stretch of the eastbound M54 has been closed after a transporter carrying a lorry crashed into the central reservation barrier.

Published
Last updated

The crash between Junctions 3 and 2 was reported before 8am. A vehicle transporter carrying a lorry on the eastbound carriageway hit the central reservation barrier near Junction 2 and shed the HGV, which came to rest on its side.

The scene of the crash between Junctions 3 and 2 of the M54. Photo: Ian Garfield (@iangarfield)
The scene of the crash between Junctions 3 and 2 of the M54. Photo: Ian Garfield (@iangarfield)
The scene of the crash between Junctions 3 and 2 of the M54. Photo: Ian Garfield (@iangarfield)
The scene of the crash between Junctions 3 and 2 of the M54. Photo: Ian Garfield (@iangarfield)
The scene of the crash between Junctions 3 and 2 of the M54. Photo: Ian Garfield (@iangarfield)
The scene of the crash between Junctions 3 and 2 of the M54. Photo: Ian Garfield (@iangarfield)

A National Highways spokesperson said: "The M54 in Staffordshire is closed eastbound between Junction 3 (Cosford) and Junction 2 (Wolverhampton) due to a collision involving an overturned lorry which has struck the central reservation.

The overturned lorry on the M54. Photo: National Highways
The overturned lorry on the M54. Photo: National Highways

"As a result of this incident, lane 2 (of 2) is also closed on the westbound carriageway due to significant damage sustained to the central reservation barrier.

The M54 near Junction 3 this morning (Thursday, July 17)
The M54 near Junction 3 this morning (Thursday, July 17)

"A lengthy recovery, infrastructure repair and clear-up operation will be ongoing throughout the morning."

National Highways had earlier warned of two-hour delays to traffic and urged motorists to find alternative routes.

Diverted traffic is advised to follow the solid black square diversion symbol:

  • Exit the M54 eastbound at J3 (Cosford) and join the A41 northbound

  • Continue on the A41 until the A5 roundabout and then take the 3rd exit onto the A5 eastbound

  • Continue on the A5 eastbound until the Gailey Roundabout with the A449

  • Take the third exit onto the A449 southbound

  • Continue onward on the A449 southbound to then re-join the M54 eastbound at J2 near Wolverhampton

National Highways said: "If this incident impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."

In a later update, a spokesperson said: "The eastbound carriageway remains closed for recovery of the overturned lorry, and lane 2 westbound is currently closed for debris clearance.

"The central reservation barrier has been damaged in the impact, and we are assessing as to what repairs will be required and when."

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We received a call around 7.40am this morning with a report of a lorry jack-knifed on the M54 near to Junction 2. Officers are currently at the scene where the lorry has caused damage to the central barrier."

Similar stories

Most popular