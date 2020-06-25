Big Bakes back in Brum

Since 2017 the Big Bakes has welcomed over 60,000 customers to its unique baking events which have always had social distancing regulations in place ,

Baking takes place in airy, ventilated marquees and individual bake stations are spaced more than metres apart.

The Big Birmingham Bake is taking place in Floodgate Street, Digbeth, and will have 12 separate baking stations.

Co-founders Adam Chaudhri and Eloise Frank say: “We feel luckier than most that our events have always been such spacious places. We have taken all the steps to make us one of the safest experientials around. With separate baking stations, a huge airy venue and our specially trained team keeping everything in tip top and clean condition, we know customers will have the best day out with none of the worry.

"And we supply everything, from the ingredients, decorations and aprons to all the hand sanitiser and face masks you could possibly need.

To book a baking experience visit www.thebigbirminghambake.com