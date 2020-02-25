Brewery plans to expand opening times and menu

Stonehouse brewery at Weston Wharf already has a small bar available during its daytime open hours and organises Friday and Saturday pizza afternoon and evenings.

Now the owners have applied for planning permission for an extension to the building for use as a drinking establishment with a car park, outdoor seating area and a first floor commercial kitchen.

The application has brought concern from some local residents.

Alison Parr, who runs the brewery with husband, Shane, said the aim was to spread its customer reach.

"At the moment we are very busy on Friday evenings and Saturday afternoon and we would like visitors to be able to come to visit us throughout the week. At the moment we don't open on Sundays and we won't be opening on Sundays, although that might change when the Cambrian Railways arrives at Weston Wharf."

"Our link with Lepone's Italian restaurant which supplies our pizzas is very succesful, however we would like to offer a wider range of food, which is why we are applying to build a kitchen. We are looking to do more, rustic, casual eating food."

"We have a lovely conservatory that we would like to extend so that we can bring the outdoors inside during the bad weather."

Alison said Stonehouse was limiting opening hours to 9pm Monday to Friday and 11pm Saturdays.

"We are mindful that we are in a hamlet and that is why we only want to open until 9pm in the week."

As well as Stonehouse's beer and cider it is also home to Henstone's gin and vodka.

"We have also just released a batch of bourbon but that has already sold out."

Two local residents have sent objections to Shropshire Council, both citing possible dangers of extra traffic on Weston Lane

Mr Daniel Smith said: "The small narrow humped bridge is directly by the brewery's entrance and is very dangerous and there are no footpaths in the hamlet. Walking in the area is extremely dangerous and I fear for my children's safety."

"I feel the location is wrong for such a development due to space, access and the quiet hamlet."

Another resident, Mr David Kessler, said: "Weston Road is already very dangerous; there have been a number of minor crashes and near misses, property walls and verges bordering the road, including our own, have been repeatedly damaged and in fact, the telephone pole near the entrance to our property was knocked down not that long ago, meaning our neighbours and ourselves were inconvenienced as we were without landlines and internet access until it could be fixed."