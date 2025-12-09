From Friday, December 26, to Sunday, December 28, and from Tuesday, December 30, to Friday, January 2, visitors can shake off the Christmas cobwebs and step aboard the railway’s festive services.

The atmospheric trains offer the chance to enjoy authentic heritage travel in cosy, steam-heated carriages, and to take in the wintry scenery of the Severn Valley.

Monday, December 29, sees the return of the Winter Diesel Day, which is expected to attract enthusiasts from across the country.

Stanier Mogul 13268 in the snow. Picture: Keith Wilkinson

Featuring home-fleet favourites alongside visiting locomotives, the event promises a packed timetable between Kidderminster and Bridgnorth, including multiple opportunities to see rare traction in action.

Gus Dunster, the SVR’s managing director, said: “Featuring home-fleet and visiting locomotives, the event promises a busy timetable between Kidderminster and Bridgnorth, plus a couple of special guest locomotives, all of which makes for a guaranteed crowd-pleasing event.”

Leading the line-up are visiting Class 37s 37418 and 37508, appearing courtesy of LORAM and Steve Beniston.

They are joined by Class 17 ‘Clayton’ D8568, making its first runs of the year.

Passengers disembark from the Diesel Multiple Unit at Bewdley. Picture: Jason Hood

Other locomotives taking part include Class 20 No. 20048, Class 33 No. 33108 and Class 46 No. 46045.

Class 50s 50007 and 50033 ‘Glorious’ will also feature, alongside Class 52 Western D1015 ‘Western Champion’.

Fans of heritage multiple units will be able to enjoy both the Class 101 and Class 108 DMUs working service trains, while steam fans can still enjoy the presence of GWR 1450 and GWR 7714, which will provide steam heating to help keep passengers warm.

The Class 17 'Clayton' D8568 is one of the locomotives appearing at the SVR's Winter Diesel Day. Picture: Bob Green

On Wednesday, December 31, the railway is inviting passengers to welcome in the new year in style.

The New Year’s Eve Special will operate four round trips between Kidderminster and Highley.

The service brings together the power of heritage diesel and the romance of steam, and offers passengers the perfect way to bid farewell to 2025 and celebrate the arrival of 2026, on board a unique late-night experience.

The post-Christmas season reaches its grand finale with the Winter Steam Gala on Saturday and Sunday, January 3 and 4.

The two-day celebration will see six locomotives from the SVR home fleet take charge of an intensive timetable.

Mr Dunster said: “Our two-day festival of steam will feature six locomotives from the home fleet, operating a busy timetable between Kidderminster and Bridgnorth. We’re expecting more than 2,000 visitors, and this is a wonderful way to round things off before we go into our six-week annual maintenance shutdown.”

Representing the Railway’s GWR heritage, the gala will have a distinct Western flavour with GWR locomotives 1450, 7714 and 7802 ‘Bradley Manor’ running on both days.

Flagship locomotive 4930 ‘Hagley Hall’ will appear on Saturday and Stanier Mogul LMS 13268 and BR Standard 75069 will complete the planned line-up of locomotives for the weekend.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the railway at its atmospheric best, with steam drifting into winter skies, warm and comfortable steam-heated carriages, and a wide choice of places to eat and drink.

Throughout the post-Christmas period, The Engine House at Highley, along with gift shops, cafés, kiosks and pubs, will all be open for hot food, warm drinks and seasonal treats.

Timetables for all post-Christmas running days are now available at svr.co.uk.