Lego fun as fundraising Black Country Brick Show expands to two-day event

Tilly Clark and Grace Fellows at the Black Country Brick Show in 2022

The event, held at Phoenix Collegiate, Clarkes Lane, in West Bromwich, will become a two-day event for the first time when it is held on April 1 and 2, providing creative Lego displays, brick pits, tombolas and trade stands among the attractions.

Funds raised over the weekend will go to Fairy Bricks and Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity. Last year's sold-out event raised £4,000, and this year it is hoped the show will double its proceeds with the help of Lego fans.

Last's year's Black Country Brick Show at Phoenix Collegiate Academy in West Bromwich

Paul Clark, of the organising team, says: "This year we are moving the event from a one-day show to a two-day show and hopefully raising double the amount as well as putting on a fantastic community show.

"The show this year is on the April 1-2 in West Bromwich. It is growing this year in the number of displays, pits and activities."

Tickets cost £4 each and family tickets for two adults and two children cost £15.