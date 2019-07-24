Bridgnorth exhibition to feature 100 people from different industries

Kathy O'Connor has eight people left to photograph before she completes her black and white Faces and Workplaces project to snap 100 people from a different industries in Bridgnorth.

Having reached out to people from a number of businesses, organisations and clubs throughout the town, the 43-year-old Bridgnorth gardener aims to file each piece into Shropshire Archives before taking her project into schools.

Kathy O'Connor

She said it aims to capture the diverse working environments present throughout the town, as well as mark Bridgnorth's working environment in the history books.

Once 100 people have been photographed, an exhibition will be held at Severn Valley Railway before she takes her work through primary schools at the beginning of next year.

Having created a similar project last year focusing on the sculptures around Bridgnorth Art Trail, she said she hopes to finish the photography by July.

Paul Hopkins – Landscape watercolour artist from Stoneway Gallery

"I'm on the last stretch and trying to get them all done by the end of the month so I can work on the exhibition set for Severn Valley Railway," she said.

"I've got three more lined up on Friday, including a coffin maker which is an unusual job."

Kathy O'Connor

Some of the participants already involved, include Emma Spenser, manager of Bridgnorth Library, Richard Mansell, a coal merchant from Mansell Fuels and Paul Hopkins, an artist from Stoneway Gallery.

She added: "It's hard to pick out some of the best ones so far, I've done so many.

"One I was determined to photograph, however, was the lady who runs Bridgnorth food bank.

Emma Spenser – Bridgnorth Library Manager

"She does it all for nothing and helps so many people. I would have been disappointed not to include her as this project is not only about showcasing a good photo, but also outlining so many different, important and interesting stories."

Kathy will draw 25 photos at random from a hat, which will be included in the official exhibition at Severn Valley Railway later this year.