Runners and walkers showing bottle before Bridgnorth event

Taking place on Monday, entrants are expected to raise more than £100,000 for charity.

Deadlines for entry have now closed and more than 100 volunteers are ready to man the 24 marshal stations.

Wenlock Spring will supply walkers with thousands of bottles of water, all of which will be recycled by the Bridgnorth depot of Veolia.

Riders from Midland Bike Marshals organisation will be on hand to help with traffic and observation duties along the 22-mile route.

For the first time since it was formed in 1967, the event will this year feature a marathon stretching from Abdon Burf over to Clee Burf, round to Cockshutford and back to Ditton Priors before rejoining the regular walk route.

About 30 top runners have signed up to compete, including world marathon challenge winner, Susannah Gill, who ran seven marathons in seven days on seven continents.

Richard Stilwell, president of Bridgnorth Lions, said the addition of the marathon was a major step forward.

“We want to continue to look at every opportunity to make these fantastic community events enjoyable for as many groups as possible," he said.

"This is for both competitive runners and competitive walkers, as well as those who do the events to have fun and raise money for their favourite charities.

“The Bridgnorth Walk has taken place for more than 50 years and is one of the highlights of the local community calendar, raising more than £100,000 for charity every year.

"The marathon event will bring added benefits for runners and bring more people to the town.”

Bridgnorth High Street and adjoining streets will be closed from 8am to 6pm, with the marathon starting at 9am and the walk starting at 10am.