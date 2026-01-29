Shropshire National Trust site gets permission for expansion

The scheme for Attingham Park, near Shrewsbury, includes a a new hub building with a visitor welcome area, cafe, food/beverage kiosks, a kitchen, toilets, welfare facilities, and bike hire/maintenance.

A car park with electric vehicle charging is also included, along with associated infrastructure and overflow parking, while there will be an “interpretation” and refurbishment of a former Second World War runway and aerodrome.

Elsewhere, the project features new and restored site routes, 13km of trails, wildlife viewing and children’s play areas, cycle skills tracks, new green corridors, orchard/wildflower planting, a wetland habitat, and foul water and sustainable drainage systems.

It is believed that the new hub will attract around 350,000 visitors a year by 2036. Shropshire Council’s southern planning committee approved the scheme on Tuesday (January 27).

Central to the debate was the access issues and the potential impact it would have on the nearby business park.

An indicative visualisation of the landscape proposal at Attingham Park. Picture: Ove Arup & Partners Ltd

The application stated that the principal access for all visitors is expected to be off the B4394 via the Atcham Business Park access road. From there, visitors can explore the hub site before continuing to discover the wider path network and landscape.

However, representatives of Hereford Storage, based at the business park, said there were more alternative access points and asked the committee to defer the application.

Councillor Brian Nelson, of Wroxeter and Uppington Parish Council, said that there have been repeated accidents at the Norton crossroads, and proposed a small roundabout or traffic lights should be in place.

Councillor Susan Coleman, who represents Severn Valley, added that there was no engagement prior to the application being submitted.

Matthew Marshall, senior planner at Arup, the National Trust’s agent, said the applicant is happy to engage with the community, especially regarding access arrangements.

“This is a well-designed, policy-compliant and sustainable proposal that delivers clear public benefits,” he said.

Councillor Nick Hignett said he wasn’t against the proposal, but felt that the National Trust had not looked closely into how the national cycle route could be integrated. Councillor Colin Taylor, meanwhile, had “grave reservations” about access and traffic movements.

“I would much prefer to ask for a deferral while the National Trust and highways really do get a grip of all the concerns that have been made,” said Councillor Taylor.

However, Councillor Nigel Lumby pointed out that the highways department said it is suitable.

“I’m very supportive of the principle,” he said.

Councillor Sam Walmsley proposed that the application be approved, subject to a Section 278 highways agreeement being put in place. A total of six members voted in favour of it, with four against.