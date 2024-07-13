Cosford museum scoops Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Royal Air Force Museum Midlands in Cosford has been recognised in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2024.

The award honours businesses that consistently earn great reviews, placing them among the top 10 per cent of listings around the world on Tripadvisor.

The award is based on feedback from those who have visited and left an authentic, first-hand review on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period.

A Tripadvisor spokesperson said the Travellers’ Choice Award “honours businesses that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence”.

Photo: RAF Museum/Bob Greaves Photography

Alan Edwards, Head of Operations at RAF Museum said: ‘We are honoured to be included among travellers favourites this year and extend our heartfelt thanks to every visitor who left us a review.

“This accolade is a testament to the exceptional work of our staff and volunteers.”, who ensure our visitors have an outstanding experience.

“Their dedication to delivering a warm welcome, engaging experiences, and maintaining the Museum to the highest standards has led to this achievement.”