Record turnout prompts retired couple to go again in National Garden Scheme

The couple opened their home and garden in Llanymynech to the public last weekend, taking part in the National Garden Scheme for the seventh time.

The retired couple raised £927.50 for charity over Saturday and Sunday through admission charges, selling plants, and providing cream teas and cake.

They also achieved a record turnout of more than 160 people for their open garden weekend, which has inspired them to take part in the scheme again next year.

"We weren’t sure about next year because we were concerned having been open for seven years that nobody would turn up," said Jon.

"But, the turnout has made us decide that we would like to go again next year.

"It was very successful with a record turnout, raising nearly £1,000 for the charities that the National Garden Scheme supports is fantastic."

He said the organisations to benefit will include national cancer charities and some local organisations including Horatio's Garden at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.