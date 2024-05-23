Woodlands Hall to be opened to the public – and it's for great causes

Woodlands Hall, Glazeley, near Bridgnorth will be open on Saturday, June 15 from 2pm-5pm.

The cost is £6 per adult and £3 for children aged five and over. Visitors to the house, which dates back to 1763, are asked not to take dogs along.

Tea and cakes will be available while visitors will also be able to look at interesting flowers for sale on a plant stall.

Money raised is in aid of Chelmarsh and Glazeley Churches and Kidney Research UK. Each year the opening of the gardens raises around £3,000 for charity.