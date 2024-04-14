2024 is the second year in a row that the Telford-based zoo has hit second place on the UK travel charts based on millions of online reviews.

Drawing more than 4,000 'excellent' ratings, Hoo Zoo has also been revealed as the ninth-best zoo or aquarium to visit in Europe.

Parter, Will Dorrell, whose parents opened the then Hoo Farm back in 1991, said it "didn't feel real".

Hoo Zoo has been named the second best zoo in the UK for the second time - Becky and Will Dorrell celebrate the news

"We're delighted," he said, "we're only a small place in the middle of Telford, and to feel that we've been acknowledged by TripAdvisor as one of the best is incredible.

"Back in the 90s when we started the drive was always to just create something people in the local area want to come to and want to enjoy - so the fact we're recognised all round the country and get visitors from all over is insane really."

When Will was asked why the animal park was so beloved by reviewers, he said they were proud to be keeping things down to earth.