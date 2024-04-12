Fringe Fun: Celebrity resident Alistair to bring three TV pals to Ludlow for festival

Fringe founder Anita Bigsby is taking a break after being at the helm for 10 years with the town's Assembly Rooms taking over programming and delivery this year.

They have come up with 10 nights of diverse theatre, comedy, circus, poetry, magic and more in June.

Fringe patron and comedian Alistair McGowan has put together three events with some of his long time TV pals Jo Brand, Jan Ravens and Gaby Roslin for "in conversation with... chats.

Gaby Roslin. Picture: Submitted

A spokesperson for the assembly rooms said: "Alistair is a gentleman, and extraordinarily funny - these will be insightful and funny shows."

They are priority access events.