Attingham's Easter egg-stravaganza cracking fun despite downpours

Attingham's 'Easter Adventure' has been hailed a great success by staff, who have seen hundreds of children turn out to take part in their spring-themed activities.

Visitor Operations & Experience Manager, Nick Harris said: "Our Easter Adventures at Attingham trail has been a great success.

"Numerous families have participated, despite the rain and mud, enjoying ten spring-themed activities along the Mile Walk, searching for giant eggs, and receiving a chocolate egg prize.

"It’s been lovely to see Attingham bustling with visitors in bunny ears and wellies, thoroughly enjoying exploring the grounds.

"The atmosphere around the site has been wonderful, with children enjoying outdoor activities, serving as a reminder of the importance of sharing these special places and preserving them for future generations."

Fletcher, Lennon and Heidi Boden. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography

The trail will continue until Sunday, April 7 from 8am to 5pm.

The trails cost £3 per child and includes a trail map, bunny ears and a chocolate egg at the end. Normal admission applies, booking is not required for the trail.

For a quieter trail, it is recommended to aim for a weekday, or before 10.30am or after 3pm. On weekends between 11am and 2.30pm the trail can get very busy.

Frankie Carter, 5, from Shrewsbury. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography

The staff are already planning another trail for May half term.

Nick Harris added: "In May we hope to welcome lots of families again for the May half term when visitors can take part in a mini-beast-themed trail and activities around the park.

"Just in time for the summer school holidays, Attingham will be transformed into a World of Play. We are looking forward to visitors joining us for a summer filled with laughter, discovery, and endless play possibilities."