Loco with touching connection to Severn Valley Railway to visit for festival
A locomotive with a poignant connection to the Severn Valley Railway is to visit the line later this year.
The Class 73 diesel-electric loco, No. 73119 is named after Paul Taylor, a supporter of both the heritage railway and the Class 50 Alliance which is based at Kidderminster on the SVR.
Paul died in 2022 after a long battle with prostate cancer. Before he died he helped raise almost £150,000 for Prostate Cancer UK thanks to a four-day rail tour across the UK.