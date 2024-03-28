Shropshire Star
Close

Loco with touching connection to Severn Valley Railway to visit for festival

A locomotive with a poignant connection to the Severn Valley Railway is to visit the line later this year.

Plus
By David Stubbings
Published
73119 will make a guest visit to the Severn Valley Railway in May. Photo: Ian Grey

The Class 73 diesel-electric loco, No. 73119 is named after Paul Taylor, a supporter of both the heritage railway and the Class 50 Alliance which is based at Kidderminster on the SVR.

Paul died in 2022 after a long battle with prostate cancer. Before he died he helped raise almost £150,000 for Prostate Cancer UK thanks to a four-day rail tour across the UK.

Similar stories
Most popular