When Sophia Loren swapped Rome for Bewdley - a star’s flying visit to West Midland Safari Park

And they don't come much bigger than Sophia Loren, who came with her family to enjoy a day out - actually, just a few hours - at the then new West Midland Safari Park at Bewdley a little over half a century ago.

Since that day the attraction has won many awards and plaudits, and could be in line for yet another, having been shortlisted for the 2025/26 Visit Worcestershire Tourism Awards.

But let's take a pictorial trip down memory lane to Thursday, May 24, 1973, when the Italian icon made her flying visit, which must have had the potential for mishap, as you know what they say in showbiz about working with animals. They don't get starstruck. And remember what happened with that Blue Peter elephant.

However, despite Sophia arriving 45 minutes late after being held up on the drive from Birmingham airport - she had flown in from Rome - all seems to have gone well apart from a traditional British downpour, with Star photographer Peter Garland on hand to take pictures.