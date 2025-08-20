The Theme for this year's Knighton Show and Carnival is Book, Character or Story.

The Carnival Princess is Demi-Jade Clements, 17, and her attendants are Harry James, eight, Bluebell Price, seven, Elin Jones, seven and Finlay Ingram, seven they will be leading the procession and the Princess will be Crowned at the Cenotaph on the way through.

Knighton is one of very few towns left in the country that have two parades of the floats and walking entries. The first is at 12.30 and the second in the evening at around 8.30pm is lit with torches, which produces a beautiful atmospheric evening leading on to the Fireworks Finale, so you can make a whole day of this lovely community event.

There will be something for everyone – witness the Pig Racing, Hawkeye Falconry for those bird lovers, the mighty involved in the Tug of War and the strong Welsh Axemen showing off their skills.

There will be circus skills to amaze at too.

For the children this year we have ‘Splat the Teacher’ courtesy of John Beddoes School, inflatables of different kinds for all ages, giant Lego and garden games and children’s races, as well as donkey rides.

In the craft tent there will be face painting and balloon modelling.

The dog show is back and this is the second year of the Gun Dog Scurry – not just for Gun Dogs! It went down a storm last year!

New this year is the Human Fruit Machine – it should be fun!

There will be the amazing vintage cars and tractors display on the field after they have been involved in the procession.

Knighton Fire and Rescue will be in attendance – it’s great to see the men and women who live amongst us and help in our hour of need support our community!

The show committee is delighted this year that William Watkins from Radnor Hills is very generously providing bottled water for everyone to have free – there will be bins around the showground for folk to help themselves. His continued support is truly appreciated.

The Knighton Town Silver Band will play from the Coop leading the procession round to The Community Centre where they will play two sets at 1.30pm finishing at 3.30pm and the funky sounds from The Small Town Samba Band will feature in the procession and then on the show field too.

The Community Centre will be busy with the horticultural show where all sorts of arts, crafts, photographs, food, jams, vegetables, flowers and more are entered in a competition to win cups and rosettes.

For the live music on the field, the lineup has been put together by Steve Yeomans and features Steve Yeomans himself, Kidd and Clark, Bethany Davies, Chloe Lewis, Betsy C, Lauren G, Stan B and The Dustbirds.

Steve said; ““You are going to be blown away by these musicians, especially the three amazing performers from Knighton who are still studying at John Beddoes School.”

For the foodies amongst there will be a delicious range to suit your savoury and sweet teeth!

At the Community Centre will be Severn Valley Roasts and inside the Community Centre their café.

On the field will be The Banc Outside Bar, Mr T’s Pies, Catering Cymru Burger Van, Knighton Plaice Fish and Chips, Le Flip Creperie, Lou’s Baked Treats, Ken Yarwood Icecream, Old English Sweets, DoNut Stall, Party Candy Floss.

For those who will need to sit for a minute teas and coffees will be provided in the Tea Tent near to all the attractions.

Admission to the showground is £7 for adults, £3 for children under 16 and free for under 2. If you wish to go into the horticultural section at The Community Centre it is £3.50.

There is disabled parking at the Community Centre however if you should need it at the Showground itself, please email: Knightonshowsecretary@gmail.com