Bank holiday weekend return for Shrewsbury Steam Rally

The two-day event is a fixture of the county calendar and takes place at Onslow Park, on the outskirts of Shrewsbury on Sunday and Monday, August 24 and 25.

As preparations for the steam-power showcase continue, a couple of young enthusiasts have been making sure one of show's stars - Endurance, is ready to take centre stage.

The gleaming giant has been lovingly restored by Edward Goddard, and it is currently being readied for the highlight of the rally – the grand parade of steam powered engines in the main arena.

The Shrewsbury Steam Rally, which is organised by the County of Salop Steam Engine Society, has long been a celebration of Britain’s proud engineering heritage.

Visitors can expect to see more than 1,200 exhibits, ranging from majestic traction engines and vintage tractors, to historic cars, motorcycles and commercial vehicles.

At the heart of it all are the showman’s engines, once the powerhouses of travelling fairs and now treasured as icons of steam engineering.

Mr Goddard said: “For the young exhibitors and helpers, the opportunity to present this engine at Onslow Park is a passion.

"They represent the next generation of steam enthusiasts, ensuring the skills, traditions and love of these mighty machines are carried forward into the future.

"Their hard work will come to fruition as the engine joins the Grand Parade; accompanied by a flurry of whistles, clouds of steam, and the applause of thousands of visitors gathered around the arena".

He added: “It’s always wonderful to see young people so committed to keeping our steam heritage alive."

The show's main arena is the centrepiece of the rally with the Grand Parade of steam engines, set to nostalgic music and poetry.

There will also be parades of all kinds of other vehicles, from historic lorries, classic cars and motorcycles, to heavy horses, prams and bicycles.

Other aspects of the two-day rally include the 'working field', bringing the past back to life with demonstrations showing the history of farming and rural skills through the last century.

Teams of shire horses will be ploughing part of the site, along with steam-powered cultivating.

Meanwhile the ever-expanding Crafts & Hobbies Marquee and more than six acres of trade stands, offer plenty to browse.

Visitors will also find food and drink at stalls around the rally site, as well as a licensed bar, along with an Olde Time Fairground and organs.

The gates open for general admission at 9.15am both days, and close at 6pm.

Free parking is available at the site and Onslow Park is situated just outside of Shrewsbury on the A458 Shrewsbury to Welshpool road.

Tickets are available to book online, and for more information about the event visit the website.