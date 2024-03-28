Easter treat as escape room business offers visitors a seasonal discount

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Beyond Breakout, located on the ​fourth floor of the Royal Welsh Warehouse Pryce Jones Building in Newtown, is offering a 20 per cent discount on all online bookings for Good Friday and Saturday.

Earlier this year, the business was named in the Top 5 Games in Wales for its ‘Shaken Not Purred’ game.

“Families and couples are always looking for something to do during Bank Holiday weekends and school half term holidays, especially when it’s raining, which seems likely this Easter,” said Lorna Morris who established the attraction with business partner Jo Woodall four years ago.

“As an Easter treat, we have decided to give customers a 20 per cent discount for Good Friday and Saturday, so that they can enjoy the immersive, fun experience indoors here at Beyond Breakout.

“Shaken Not Purred stands as a testament to our commitment to innovation and delivering unforgettable adventures for players of all ages. We look forward to welcoming both new and returning players."

To get the discount on the days, use the code EASTER20 at beyondbreakout.co.uk.