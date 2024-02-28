Buildings shortlisted for regional architectural awards.

Architects Napier Clarke designed the new visitor centre for the Dudley museum.

The dozen finalists include the reinvention of the Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings into a social enterprise, by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, and Cruck Framed House, Upton Magna, Shropshire, where a 15th Century listed building has been completely modernised using traditional methods while keeping all original architectural details. Flint Architecture and Arrol Architects worked on this.

Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings

RIBA West Midlands jury chairman Jessica Barker said the range of schemes showed ambition and a “growing interest in low-energy and regenerative design”.

She added: “From museums to converted maltings, remote rural one-off homes and a scientific research centre, the shortlisted projects demonstrate an appetite for sustainability and growing interest in a fabric-first approach, coupled with a respect for the surrounding agricultural heritage which characterises the West Midlands.

“They showcase the positive potential for architecture to build community cohesion, local pride, belonging and greater engagement in our shared, industrial history.”

All the sites will be visited by jury members for RIBA and the winners will be announced in the spring.

They will then be considered for several special RIBA awards, including building of the year, before being entered for a national award, the winner of which will be announced in the summer.