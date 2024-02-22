4 Shropshire events to add to your calendar

Shrewsbury Food Festival

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns to the Quarry on June 29 and 30 for a weekend of foodie, family fun. There will be 200 food, drink, and home stalls, two live entertainment stages, chef demonstrations, a chef school, a kids cookery school, a field to fork zone, a field of free kids’ activities, and the region’s best food and drink to enjoy all weekend long.

Buy tickets at www.shrewsburyfoodfestival.co.uk.

Shropshire Oktoberfest

On October 4 and 5, they will be hosting Shropshire’s biggest beer festival – Shropshire Oktoberfest. The huge beer tents will take over the Quarry and inside you will find the region’s best brewers and drinks producers, along with oompah, live music, street food, a silent disco, carpool karaoke, and a Saturday comedy tent. Shropshire Oktoberfest is a place to buy good quality tipples directly from the people who make them, whilst dancing and laughing the night away.

Buy tickets at www.shropshireoktoberfest.co.uk.

And those aren’t the only events the festival team are hosting this year:

Shropshire Business Festival

On April 11, the county’s business leaders will unite at Shropshire Business Festival for some serious fun.

As well as workshops and seminars on topical issues, attendees can sit down with experts from finance, legal, and HR teams, take part in networking sessions, and get chatting over fun activities like axe throwing. Shropshire Business Festival will run from 2pm – 7pm on Thursday, April 11 at Wrekin College.

To register for a free ticket visit www.shropshirebusinessfestival.co.uk.

Shropshire Petal Fields

During August, their flower field experience will re-open in Newport. At Shropshire Petal Fields you can immerse yourself in a myriad of bright pink, blue, purple, yellow and white flowers. From delphiniums to cornflowers, sunflowers to wildflowers, they have the perfect backdrop to make memories this summer. You can let the little ones explore nature in the Wild Woodland Walk, buy your own freshly cut flower bouquet, pose for photos at the focal points, and enjoy drinks and refreshments at the on-site café.

The opening date will be announced when the flowers are nearly in bloom.

For updates sign up for the newsletter at www.shropshireflowerfield.co.uk.