Severn Valley Railway confirms 2024 timetable plans

Services began on the Severn Valley Railway during the February half-term, but the popular heritage railway is planning on stepping up its passenger services next month.

From March 26, the railway will see more steam and diesel-hauled services, as well as the popular Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) which has returned to service recently following extensive repairs.

The DMU will also bring back a mid-morning departure from Bridgnorth to the tracks.

The railway will operate three timetables designed to expand the number of services in anticipation of higher and lower passenger numbers.

12 months ago, the railway was facing a huge challenge when they were forced to make several staff redundant and launched a "survival fund" to battle financial challenges.

But last month, the managing director said that a bumper festive season meant the heritage line was in a much better position as it heads into 2024.

SVR’s head of operations Steve Wainwright said: "Last year was all about survival. We were faced with huge uncertainty over passenger numbers as well as spiralling costs, and we had to be extremely cautious with our timetables. As we approach our main running season in 2024, we can be a little more optimistic.

"Our expert timetabling team has taken all the factors into account, including the need to provide a great visitor experience, to keep costs under control, to fully man our trains, stations and signal boxes from our pool of volunteer staff, and to make best use of our small resident operational steam fleet.”

Visitor experience manager Lewis Maddox added: “We’re delighted with what the timetabling team has devised. Their plans allow for an innovative timetable, within a realistic budget, which can be comfortably managed within the constraints of our fleet and pool of staff.

"Plus, we’ve built in the capacity to earn extra revenue from charter trains. It’s going to allow for a fantastic day out for passengers, with plenty of choice of services, and on many days the chance to travel behind or encounter three different types of traction.

"And that’s what a day at the SVR is all about – travelling back to the golden age of heritage rail and making unforgettable memories.”

For more information on timetables and days out visit svr.co.uk.