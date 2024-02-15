Brecon Mountain Railway attracts Stuart back to Mid Wales

The appointment of Stuart Williams was announced by Llŷr ap Iolo, managing director of the Vale of Rheidol Railway, which merged with Brecon Mountain Railway last year.

“I am very excited about the appointment of Stuart as general manager of the Brecon Mountain Railway,” said Llyr. “We are fortunate to have recruited such an experienced and capable person to fill the role.

“We are looking forward to working with him to develop plans to expand the visitor experience in the future, as we continue the good work of the Brecon Mountain Railway.”

Stuart is no stranger to railways, having been general manager of Talyllyn Railway from 2017-2023, a volunteer and director at the Dean Forest Railway from 2010-2017 and a director of the Heritage Railway Association from 2020-2023.

He currently lives and works in Orkney, leading a trust that is developing and promoting three remote islands. In addition, he also remains a stakeholder in County Marquees, a company he co-founded back in the 1990s and was managing director of until 2017.

Stuart said he is thrilled to return to Wales to take up the position at the Brecon Mountain Railway.

“My work in Orkney has proven instrumental in gaining experience in effective collaboration with funders, community development and the essential transition to Net Zero skills that will undoubtedly contribute to the success of my new role,” he added. “The Brecon Mountain Railway boasts immense potential and I eagerly anticipate collaborating with the existing staff, as well as partnering with Llŷr and his team at the Vale of Rheidol Railway.”

The first day of the season on both railways is March 23.