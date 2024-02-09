Sky’s the limit as RAF story told at Cosford museum

Throughout the school break, families will experience the thrilling stories of the RAF as the museum flies through over 100 years of triumphant tales.

With a series of Sky’s the Limit! theatre shows, storytelling sessions, workshops and RAF-themed crafts taking place, there is something for everyone!

'Through Adversity… and Beyond!' is just one of the shows running throughout the half term. During this interactive one-hour show, the audience will meet Astra, the museum’s very own time-travelling hero.

After discovering the RAF founder Hugh Trenchard’s pivotal flying lesson has been cancelled, Astra travels back in time to guide Hugh through key events from the past to ensure the RAF’s creation and survival. The show will run on February 11-13, with three shows each day.

Discover if you’ve got what it takes to join the RAF in the ‘Aircrew Needs You!’ show. This performance will require lots of audience participation as you’re taken through the skills needed to operate planes in the Second World War. With six tests to pass, discover if you’re ready for the mission. The show runs from February 15-18 with three daily performances.

Hear inspiring stories of flight and adventure in the Sky’s the Limit Storytelling sessions surrounded by the museum’s iconic aircraft. Or why not have a go at some RAF crafts and make an aeroplane, flight helmet, or add to a collaborative mural.

'Imagine If We Could Fly' is a creative workshop led by an artist and illustrator, encouraging children to dream big and be creative. This 90-minute workshop will take place on February 17.

For further information and a schedule of all the activities taking place during Sky’s the Limit week, visit rafmuseum.org/midlands