Bridgnorth Cliff Railway reopening date revealed - but leaking sewer pipe could still derail plans

The funicular railway has been closed on health and safety grounds since December 2022 following the discovery of a damaged retaining wall.

Now the wall has been fixed, a reopening date for the Cliff Railway has been set for Saturday, March 2, but managers at the attraction say a leaking sewer pipe reported six months ago has still not been fixed and could hamper their plans.

Manager Karl Braden said the issue with the broken sewer pipe was first reported to Severn Trent in August, and despite contractors having visited numerous times a broken pipe is still leaking soiled water into a cupboard at the Railway's bottom station.

The sewage is seeping out of a cupboard in the bottom station of the Bridgnorth Cliff Railway

"They have been out a couple of times but the problem hasn't been fixed," said Mr Braden.

"They replaced a manhole cover but we still have sewage and grey water pouring into the bottom station.

"At the moment we have heaters running constantly to dry it out, but it is causing a fungus to grow up the wall. The problem is it is right by the entrance, so a child has only got to touch it and they could fall ill.

"We are currently planning to reopen on March 2, but unless this problem is fixed we will have to delay the opening. This would be very disappointing, everybody is really looking forward to it."

Mr Braden added that despite repeated calls to Severn Trent Water they have not been given any indication when the problem will be rectified.

Back in October last year, when contacted by the Shropshire Star, Severn Trent Water said they were planning to fix the damaged sewer on November 7 but Mr Braden said the repairs were not effective.

Severn Trent Water have been approached for comment.