Historic working farm shut since 2021 takes 'important step' towards reopening to public

The trustees of Acton Scott have announced that the Charity Commission has approved the registration of Acton Scott Heritage Farm as a new charity, paving the way for the farm to open later in the year.

The working farm near Church Stretton was closed by Shropshire Council in the summer of 2021 after 47 years of running as an attraction.

During that time the farm was used as the backdrop for the BBC series 'Victorian Farm' which was filmed there in 2008.

Despite the national attention, the keys to the farm were handed back over to the Acton Scott Estate, after the council revealed the attraction was losing £168,000 a year.

Following the closure, the estate announced plans to establish a not-for-profit body and operate a working heritage farm attraction on the site.

Now, the goal is almost a reality, as the Charity Commission has given them the thumbs up.

A spokesperson for the new charity said: "This paves the way for the farm to open later in 2024 and for the popular site to once again welcome visitors of all ages to witness its rich agricultural history and portrayal of traditional rural crafts.

"Today is an important step on the road to Acton Scott once again being one of Shropshire’s principal heritage sites for the public to enjoy.

"There is still much work to be done, and the trustees will announce a date for the re-opening of the farm in due course."

The trustees are calling out for more volunteers to assist with getting the site ready, and those interesting in mucking in are asked to fill out the form online at form.jotform.com/231242077301039