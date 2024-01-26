Spectacular snowdrops at Shropshire manor to kick off open garden scheme

The picturesque landscape garden and parkland of Millichope Park at Munslow, near Church Stretton, will be reopening for charity next month.

It was the final home in Shropshire to open its gardens for the 2023 season and will be the first to open as part of the scheme in February, with its National Garden Scheme Snowdrop Sunday.

The scheme gives visitors access to more than 500 private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands.

Since its launch in the early 1900s, more than £70 million has been donated to nursing and health charities, with £3.4 million donated last year alone.

The garden at Millichope Park has been opening for the last two decades, while head gardener, Egle Zinkute, has been tending the grounds at the hall for five years.

"It's quite a quiet time at the moment," Egle said. "But we have a stretch of woodland with lots of snowdrops and lots of pretty things starting to peek out.

"It's a relatively relaxed open garden, people are unleashed and we just let them roam.

"We encourage everyone to bring a flash of tea, they're welcome to picnic. We have a few really lovely spots where people can take in the local surroundings.

"But bring appropriate footwear - it's been the wettest winter we've had in a while!"

The garden is open on Sunday, February 11 between 2pm and 5pm, entry is £6.