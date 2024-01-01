Attingham Park says people unlikely to be admitted without booking as New Year's rush is impacted by waterlogged car parks

Attingham Park, on the outskirts of Shrewsbury, is always a popular New Year's Day venue, and today seems no different.

The site has said that visitors may not be able to park if they don't have a booking.

It comes after the rain has left some of the attraction's car parking space waterlogged and unusable.

In a message on social media around 11am the park said: "Car park reaching capacity: Our team are in the car park to help with parking however we are reaching capacity, if you do not have a booking to visit or for an activity we are unlikely to be able to park you currently."

The post received some happy new year support messages, with one stating: "So difficult to manage for your volunteers & giving up their time to do so too. I'm a NT member, we love our walks at Attingham Park NT but we'll be back once your busy period is finished. Good job & a Happy New Year to you all at Attingham."

Another added: "Happy New Year to all at Attingham. We will be back after the rush."

It comes after the site revealed how the rain had taken its toll on the car parks – warning the situaiton would affect new Year's Day.

A post on New Year's Eve stated: "Car parking will be limited again on Monday, January 1, as Attingham's overflow carparks remain waterlogged following heavy rain earlier in the week.

"At busy times our teams will be in the car park and working to park as many people as possible, however we may have to prioritise parking for visitors who have a booking for a visit or activity at busy times during the day.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience and disappointment this causes, we are continually monitoring the situation to safely re-open the overflow car parks as soon as we can."