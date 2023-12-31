So cute! Amazing pictures of new arrivals born at zoos in the West Midlands
Two-toed sloths, nocturnal genets and a sulawesi crested macaque – just some of the new arrivals at zoos in our region.
Babies bring new interest and life to attractions that are visited by people from the West Midlands.
And they also help to boost numbers for species that are often in danger in the wild.
These are just some of the images that we have featured through the year.
Some are a little difficult to spot, like the baby sloth clutching to the safety of mum Flo at Dudley Zoo.
Others are on their feet at a very early age, although they may have been a little unsteady at the start.
They include Telford Exotic Zoo’s new genets – a nocturnal, cat-like creature – who were born to mum, Kaitlyn and dad, Samba.
A baby rhino born to mum Zur at Chester Zoo was a big hit, as was Peach, a beautiful reindeer who enjoyed exploring the world with her mum Lily at Dudley Zoo.
Here are just a few of new arrivals in 2023: