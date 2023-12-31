So cute! Amazing pictures of new arrivals born at zoos in the West Midlands

Babies bring new interest and life to attractions that are visited by people from the West Midlands.

And they also help to boost numbers for species that are often in danger in the wild.

These are just some of the images that we have featured through the year.

Mum, Flo, with her new baby. Photo: Dudley Zoo.

Some are a little difficult to spot, like the baby sloth clutching to the safety of mum Flo at Dudley Zoo.

Others are on their feet at a very early age, although they may have been a little unsteady at the start.

Baby genets have been born at Exotic Zoo in Telford, pictured with Nina Sabey

They include Telford Exotic Zoo’s new genets – a nocturnal, cat-like creature – who were born to mum, Kaitlyn and dad, Samba.

A new baby rhino was born at Chester Zoo. Photo: Chester Zoo

A baby rhino born to mum Zur at Chester Zoo was a big hit, as was Peach, a beautiful reindeer who enjoyed exploring the world with her mum Lily at Dudley Zoo.

Here are just a few of new arrivals in 2023:

Dudley Zoo welcomed a baby Reindeer called Peach

Chester Zoo of zookeeper Zoe Sweetman with two Humboldt penguin chicks, soon after hatching. They were named after Wrexham AFC's Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

Exotic Zoo in Telford with baby goats. In Picture are Gemma Duce, Scott Adams and Mel Garton.

Chester Zoo has celebrated the arrival of a rare Sulawesi crested macaque baby

Bush Babies also known as Galagos arrived at Exotic Zoo in Telford. They are called Kamari (Moon) and Itri (Star)