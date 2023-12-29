Ironwork centre near Oswestry unveils latest sculpture backing call for Gaza ceasefire

The British Ironwork Centre, on the outskirts of Oswestry, has completed a new sculpture including a play on words with the title of the Star Wars films.

The artwork features a Stormtrooper from the films who has painted over the logo so it now says 'Stop Wars'.

Clive Knowles, chairman of the centre, said the sculpture will be part of a January campaign for a "thumbs down against war".

He said visitors to the centre throughout the month will be invited to take selfies with the sculpture, which the centre will then send to the Foreign Office as part of calls for a ceasefire.

Earlier this month the UK voted to abstain on a non-binding resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

After the vote, Foreign Secretary David Cameron said the Government would support a ceasefire, but only if it is "sustainable".

Earlier this week Israel said its offensive on Gaza was being expanded, saying its war with Hamas will last for months.

It comes as the Hamas-run Health Ministry said that more than 21,100 people have been killed during the 11-week offensive – mostly children and women.

Mr Knowles said: "The situation with Israel and Gaza is something that does not leave the news so I think we are all dreadfully impacted with what is going on there.

"The British Government did not support the ceasefire whereas the majority of the UN, other than the US, did, and we just want to put some pressure on the Government to re-think and support an immediate ceasefire."

He added: "We are doing a 'thumbs down to war' for the public throughout the month of January.

"People can come and have a selfie taken with the statue and we can forward them to the Foreign Office and try and get them to change their stance.

"I just don't think we can afford to stay silent. I think if people do not object or raise their voices in objection to the position the Government has taken I think nothing will change, and the deaths of tens of thousands of innocents and children will continue."

He continued: "We do not have the luxury of remaining silent. This is not about politics, this is all about being humanitarian and wanting to stop the needless killing continuing."