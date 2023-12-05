New light attraction 'sprinkles Christmas magic' over Shrewsbury venue

The light projection at Attingham Park has been created by Andy McKeown, Shropshire-based new media light and sound artist, animator and programmer.

Andy's projections are well known around town as they have appeared on Shrewsbury's Market Hall.

The projection along one wall of the courtyard will feature a series of animated snowdrops ‘falling’ from the sky and down the wall on to the floor.

Snow White Christmas tree Dusk

The light projection runs until January 7 in the Stables Courtyard at Attingham Park, daily between 3pm and 6pm (excluding Christmas Day).

It should give visitors to the park an extra sprinkling of Christmas magic as the festive period gets underway.

Flora Holdsworth, the experience and visitor programming manager for the venue, said: "We’re delighted to be adding an extra touch of Christmas magic to winter afternoons at Attingham.

"As the light levels drop lower in the afternoons, the courtyard will come to life with gently falling snowflakes to welcome those arriving and leaving after 3pm.

"The afternoon is the best time to enjoy the thousands of twinkling fairy lights draped around the courtyard, paths and on the decorated Christmas trees, and this light projection is the icing on top of the Christmas cake this year!"

Beanstalk tree with arch at dusk

Visitors arriving later in the day will be able to enjoy a variety of activities on an afternoon visit, including booking a skating session for ‘Skate Attingham: Festive Eco-Rink’.

Taking place daily from noon with the last session at 4.30pm, this ‘first’ for Attingham will take place in the outer courtyard at the back of the mansion.

The eco-rink surface is made from synthetic acrylic and offers a fun experience for visitors to enjoy a session gliding across the surface.

The eco rink will be sheltered, ensuring a festive experience regardless of the weather this Christmas.

Booking is strongly advised for Skate Attingham.

Each skate session lasts for 30 minutes and is suitable for children aged five upwards, or those wearing infant size 8 shoes.

Tickets cost £4 per child and £8 per adult, family tickets available (admission charges to the outdoors at Attingham also apply for non-members of the National Trust).

Afternoon visitors can also pre-book for the 2.30pm – 4pm arrival time for All That Glitters in the Mansion (Saturday December 2 – Monday, January 1, visitors can enter any time within the arrival window of 2.30pm-4pm).

This year the mansion will be filled with themed festive decorations that will explore stories of illusion, deception, and material possessions.

Sorrel Poulton, senior collections and house officer, said: “Visitors are invited to look beyond the glitz and glamour to find out what really mattered to the people of Attingham while exploring two floors of historic rooms filled with stunning themed Christmas trees and decorations, celebrating the hidden depths of Attingham.”

Tickets for the mansion are free for members of the National Trust and under 5s, admission charges apply for non-members.

Bookings for the mansion and Skate Attingham can only be made via the website (nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham) or by calling the central booking line on 03442 491895 (not at the property).