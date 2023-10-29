Acton Scott Heritage Farm, near Church Stretton, is aiming to reopen next spring, with much work going on behind the scenes to offer plenty of educational and interactive experiences to visitors.
Volunteers had a taste of cider-making at a county tourist attraction which is brewing up for its grand reopening next year.
