Paloma Faith to headline Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod 2024

Paloma Faith

The 26-date UK tour will see the British star headline at the internationally-renowned music festival on Friday, June 21 2024.

The announcement comes as Paloma has released her first single in three years – How You Leave A Man – and as she unveils her sixth studio album.

Chair of Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod Sarah Ecob said: “We promised to reach for the stars with our brilliant new partnership with theatre producer Cuffe and Taylor and we are delighted that another huge star, Paloma Faith will be joining us in 2024.

“With her soulful, jazz-influenced pop music and her stunning style we know she will be a massive hit with our audiences.”

Paloma Faith raised to fame in 2009 with her debut studio album, Do You Want the Truth or Something Beautiful?, which was certified double platinum in the UK.

The album produced the singles "Stone Cold Sober", "New York", and "Upside Down", and earned Paloma her first BRIT Award nomination in 2010.

Other notable songs by Paloma Faith include Never Tear Us Apart, Picking Up The Pieces and Only Love Can Hurt Like This.