Great Viking fun at Drayton Manor – and now eyes turn to Halloween and Christmas

Fire-breathing antics

Strong and fearless as they were, I might feel more courageous and ambitious when visiting a theme park.

But, as it was, with a fear of heights, I could only watch with a mix of both awe and horror as my 11-year-old daughter Eleanor took on the challenge of Loki – which first opened in 2022 – at Drayton Manor.

This ride, in the Viking village at the Tamworth attraction, basically sees participants strapped into eight gondolas before four giant arms rotate in 'a fast-intermeshing orbit'.

Stage shows

You can hear the screams and thrills brought about by Loki well before you approach it.

While this cowardly dad opted against it, my daughter was willing to give it ago.

And, though her face was a picture– partly of fear – during the ride, she loved it and came off wanting more.

The Viking Village part of Drayton Manor has certainly added something to the theme park since its opening.

For a coward like me, Thor looks simply terrifying but there's plenty more for families including the Jormungandr rollercoaster .

The Sleipnir attraction is great for younger children and the less adventurous parent like me, taking mini explorers on an exciting journey through a training school, where the legend of the ancient Viking mythical horse will teach them how to become a powerful god.

Our trip coincided with Drayton Manor Vikings Festival, which took place throughout the month and really did bring some added excitement to the day.

It included a Raiders Unleashed Fire Show, with visitors able to watch Vikings demonstrate their most fearsome fire skills. This was a breathtaking and gripping show.

The festival also saw Viking clans roaming around the theme park, meeting and greeting people and dressing up both children and parents.

And there was also Rory’s Viking show – great for children to sing and dance along to – plus live DJ performances, street entertainers and more.

What the variety of entertainment surrounding the Viking Festival highlights is the broad spectrum of entertainment for families at Drayton Manor.

ThomasLand naturally draws in families with younger children and the zoo, cinema and amusement arcade are great for families of all ages.

And, at the other end of the spectrum, thrill seekers enjoy maelstrom, accelerator and shockwave.

For me though, rides like The Sheriff Showdown – maybe I'm more cowboy than viking – and The Haunting were more my style but there was just so much to do that the hours fly by and, before you know it, it's time to leave.

The vikings are very much a part of things

But even as the Viking Festival finishes, eyes and ears are drawn to other fantastic events at Drayton Manor.

Festive music was playing in one food kitchen – a hint that Drayton Manor's Magical Christmas is getting closer – and Halloween comes before that.

As spooky season arrives, families can look forward to a Hay Bale Trail, Thomas Land Spooky Shows, Thomas Land Trick or Treat, Rory’s Boo Bash and so much more.

I might have been scared of some of the rides on this visit but I'm determined to channel my inner Viking and join my daughter on Loki should I head back for Halloween!