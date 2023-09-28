Notification Settings

Windows bring big Telford restoration project one step closer to completion

By Megan Jones

A Grade-II canal wharf undergoing a massive renovation project has secured new windows thanks to a Telford-based business.

Wappenshall Wharf, where the Shrewsbury & Newport Canal trust, have been working to bring it back to life

The canal wharf at Wappenshall in Telford is considered to be one of the most significant in the history of inland waterways in England.

Completed in 1797, the stunning pair of warehouses is now owned by Telford & Wrekin Council and the Shrewsbury and Newport Canals Trust, who have spent the last few years renovating the buildings.

James Mayhew pouring the molten metal for the frames

The larger of the two buildings will eventually be a visitor centre, while the smaller warehouse will feature a café set to open early next year.

Funds raised by the café will go into the continued renovation and preservation of the historic wharf.

Earlier this month, Telford company Saint Gobain PAM UK stepped in to supply the charity with five new cast iron windows.

Dave Moore, Simon Higgins, Callum Smart, George Lees and Michael Barnett with the finished windows

Trust volunteer, Dave Moore, now 83, used to work at the ironworks, and used the skills acquired all those years ago to make the necessary patterns to enable the windows to be cast.

Using the pattern made by Dave, the mould was produced by Louis Austin and Tom Bradley before the molten metal was poured by James Mayhew.

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

