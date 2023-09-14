Three properties close to Shropshire in National Trust list of best places to capture 'last summer colour'

Powis Castle Welshpool

The charity says its gardens remain full of vibrant colour from rainbows of showy dahlias to billowing herbaceous borders and late-flowering plants and shrubs which will continue to bloom for weeks to come.

Three properties close to Shropshire are Chirk and Powis Castles and Erddig.

A spokesperson for the trust said that visitors to Chirk Castle could stroll along the herbaceous borders with their sea of Japanese anemones in striking shades of pink and white, and a wide variety of sedums which are a welcome haven for busy bees.

Chirk Castle

In the Rose Garden fragrant blooms sit alongside colourful asters, and in the Shrub Garden white, blue and pink hydrangeas steal the show. The garden’s freshly clipped topiary is at it’s very best in the afternoon sunlight.

With the last of the fragrant summer roses in the Edwardian Formal Garden and the yellows, blues and pinks of the herbaceous borders on the Baroque terraces, this is a great time of year to visit Powis Castle, Welshpool.

"On the Top Terrace, the tropical showpiece border with the outsized foliage of its bananas and Chusan palms and the fat suckering stems of the rice-paper tree will put on a vibrant display of colour until late autumn," the spokesperson said.

It is 50 years since the National Trust began caring for Erddig Hall near Wrexham.

Visotrs can enjoy a peaceful stroll along the 220-metre-long billowing herbaceous border that wraps around the garden.