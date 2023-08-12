The Flower Show must go on! Day two of Shrewsbury festival continues after hoax bomb threat

Chairman Maelor Owen

Police worked through the night on Friday to secure The Quarry park after a hoax call saw thousands evacuated and the evening's celebrations cancelled.

The show's chairman, Maelor Owen, said that until 6.30pm on Friday, the day had been going almost entirely to plan.

He said: "Yesterday was absolutely brilliant. A lovely day. We had really good attendance. The attendees really enjoyed the show. Some of the traders said it was the best show they've had for a long, long while.

Shrewsbury Flower Show on Saturday

"And everything was going well until the first incident when we suddenly had no water. We contacted Severn Trent and they came and found that three stopcocks had been closed off.

"They sorted that out and the water was flowing and we thought 'That's the problem for the day' and that would be it. But then we end up with the police contact at half six to say that they had information that there were two suspect packages in the showground.

"We took their advice and obviously the safety of everybody is far more important than putting in the show on, so we evacuated the ground of the spectators.

Evelyn Lees, 6 admiring a giant marrow

"The attendees were absolutely brilliant, they followed the instructions and within 15 minutes we had the whole showground empty."

The organisers were hoping Sunday evening's entertainment will go by without a hitch and visitors will be treated to the return of the fireworks.

A heatwave saw the famous fireworks cancelled last year, when concerns were raised about fire safety amid the dry conditions.

Mr Owen added: "Last year was so hard. We took advice from the fire service and it would be foolish to ignore what they say, and we called it off.

"Yesterday we couldn't have it because of the evacuation, so I'm just keeping my fingers crossed that tonight can't be third time unlucky."

Jane Rogers, Mandy Rowson, Carol Steel and Chris Underhill travelled from Stoke for the event

While there were slight interruptions to the planned programme, many events continued as normal at the showground on Saturday - despite the occasional burst of rain.

From cacti to chrysanthemums, tents were filled with colour displaying the work of dedicated growers.

Members of the National Begonia Society spoke of the "fantastic" start to the annual celebration of all things green, and celebrated their winning of the Shropshire Horticultural Society's Shropshire Star Golden Jubilee Trophy for the second year in a row.

The National Begonia Society won an award for their stunning display

Mike Avis said: "It's always a fantastic show, and we've had a lot of interest when we come here.

"We have a particular love for begonias, in all their different forms. They are some beautiful plants and they're more reliable than a lot of others."

As well as plants, live music filled the busy park with revellers donning waterproofs and umbrellas to combat the occasional burst of showers.

In the Floral Art tent, trophies were presented to talented artists that had made beautiful botanical creations.

A range of mannequins filled the tent adorned in blossoming attire for the Gordon Bazeley Cup, with this year's theme 'on the red carpet'.

Hannah Slater, 15, took home the BBC Children's Cup

Hannah Slater, aged 15, took home the BBC Children's Cup for her Phantom of the Opera-inspired creation.

Originally from Shrewsbury and now living just over the border in Wales, the self-described musical theatre enthusiast said she was "overwhelmed" by the win.