Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Engine enthusiasts get a chance to go loco at Blists Hill steam heritage weekend

By Megan JonesIronbridgeAttractionsPublished: Comments

Engine enthusiasts can enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of the Industrial Revolution as the streets of Blists Hill Victorian Town are brought to life by steam power this weekend.

On August 12 and 13, Blists Hill Victorian Town will host its popular Steam Weekend
On August 12 and 13, Blists Hill Victorian Town will host its popular Steam Weekend

A variety of steam engines, little and large, will take to the streets of Blists Hills Victorian Town on August 12 and 13 for the popular Steam Weekend event.

History fans will have the chance to see how the Victorians harnessed steam to power their engines and machinery.

Abbie King, chief operating officer at the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, said: “The Steam Weekend is a popular annual event and we’re happy to welcome it back.

"It’s fantastic to be able to showcase these engines on the streets of Blists Hill Victorian Town. They are a great way to tell the story of the development of industry in our area and bring history to life before our very eyes.”

The living museum is also currently hosting a Victorian Seaside Experience, where adults can sit back and relax in deckchairs by the beach or compete in the 'knobbly knees' competition while kids get sand between their toes or take a ride on the old-style carousel or a donkey.

More information is available online, at ironbridge.org.uk.

Attractions
Entertainment
What's On
Telford entertainment
Ironbridge
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News