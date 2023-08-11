Engine enthusiasts get a chance to go loco at Blists Hill steam heritage weekend

On August 12 and 13, Blists Hill Victorian Town will host its popular Steam Weekend

A variety of steam engines, little and large, will take to the streets of Blists Hills Victorian Town on August 12 and 13 for the popular Steam Weekend event.

History fans will have the chance to see how the Victorians harnessed steam to power their engines and machinery.

Abbie King, chief operating officer at the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, said: “The Steam Weekend is a popular annual event and we’re happy to welcome it back.

"It’s fantastic to be able to showcase these engines on the streets of Blists Hill Victorian Town. They are a great way to tell the story of the development of industry in our area and bring history to life before our very eyes.”

The living museum is also currently hosting a Victorian Seaside Experience, where adults can sit back and relax in deckchairs by the beach or compete in the 'knobbly knees' competition while kids get sand between their toes or take a ride on the old-style carousel or a donkey.